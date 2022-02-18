Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak editorial: Slow rise of a dominant variant

4 minutes to read
The Omicron variant has had a slow climb of nearly a month in New Zealand to get to 1000 cases a day. Photo / Getty Images

The Omicron variant has had a slow climb of nearly a month in New Zealand to get to 1000 cases a day. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

At the end of a dramatic week in which the Omicron case curve soared into its skyscraper pattern, some trends in the variant's outbreak also emerged.

Much worse is thought to lie in wait.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid