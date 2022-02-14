Anti-vaccine mandate protesters in front of Parliament House in Wellington on Monday afternoon. Photo / George Heard

EDITORIAL:

Police have barely managed to disguise their frustration at the continued illegal occupation at the front lawn of Parliament by anti-vaccine mandate protesters.

The seething is a result of actions from both ends of the property at 1 Museum St, Pipitea.

It's a sentiment no doubt shared by the residents and business owners outside the gates who have endured disruptions of vehicles abandoned in streets and by unruly elements spilling into the wider area.

Most New Zealanders will be fed up with the shenanigans, and share the view it is past time for the protest to end.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell was also careful to couch his words about Speaker Trevor Mallard's decisions to use the music and Parliament's lawn sprinklers on the soak setting on Friday. But his frustration was, again, thinly veiled.

Parnell said these were not tactics police advised or endorsed, Parnell said. "Look, it is what it is. It happened."

There are frustrations on all sides, an attitude becoming as endemic as the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is at the heart of all this commotion and something which seems to have somehow been forgotten.

There is no question mandates will need to be lifted as the public health crisis of the pandemic passes. The fact is, however, that Cabinet will make the decision when, as is appropriate since it is the Government who will be considered responsible for the outcome.

The cross-section of the people visible at the protest reflects extreme and various nuances at play. Most sectors of society are chafing at the ongoing restrictions deemed necessary to combat the morphing forms of the coronavirus.

Two years ago, this Government was lauded for the decisive response to the rising threat. Overall, New Zealand has been highly fortunate indeed to have come through with so few deaths and chronic illnesses, compared with overseas. However, this larger picture is becoming harder to see as everyday problems disrupt the view. Vaccine mandates are a constant reminder that we are now divided between the haves and the will-nots.

Calls for an end to divisions are even more understandable given our general compliance with the vaccination effort. There's an argument for extra time to get more people the booster shot most effective at inoculation against Omicron, but we have surpassed our initial targets.

Some of the behaviour in Wellington has been deplorable. This unlawful and unsanitary encampment is no place for children. Abusing passersby for wearing masks is hypocrisy from those demanding "freedom of choice". Blockading streets where businesses are on the cusp of closure is inexcusable.

Mallard's order to turn on the lawn sprinklers as a gale bore down done on the protesters was cringe-worthy, akin to a silly old neighbour spraying the hose over a fence at a garden party.

There is a need for compromise if we are going to see a non-violent end to this stand-off. The Speaker needs to end his interference and the protest needs to find leaders to talk with mediators.

Calm heads are needed. It's time to de-escalate and seek common ground.