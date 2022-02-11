Protesters dance on the lawn in front of Parliament. Photo / George Heard

EDITORIAL:

The many and varied motivations protesters seem to have in the illegal encampment on Parliament grounds is seen in the signage and flags of many colours being brandished.

The rally and tent-athon were promoted mostly as a demonstration against vaccine mandates but many more messages were drawn into the mix: dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister, discrediting the safety or efficacy of the vaccine, opposition to Three Waters reforms, even something about the Marsden Pt refinery closure was tossed in.

That said, protest organisers could be seen trying to control unruly elements and could be heard thanking police for restraint. A swastika painted on a statue plinth was removed by the protesters themselves.

Some are misguided, ill-informed by the tide of disinformation, and some appeared to have malicious intent. But this has been borne of extraordinary times and after necessary but harsh public health restrictions.

Certainly, many of us can at least appreciate their frustration and need to voice a viewpoint. Even if that view is merely a desire to sing along with John Farnham's The Voice on Parliament lawn.

Most of us have now seen their placards and heard portions of their speeches. Demanding freedom while being freely permitted to protest wears thin pretty quickly. The Government will not be moved on mandates before it deems necessary.

The action should have been called off by the organisers at the outset. They shouldn't have to wait for the batons to arrive.