Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron: Editorial - Parliament protest a broad church of dissent

2 minutes to read
Protesters dance on the lawn in front of Parliament. Photo / George Heard

Protesters dance on the lawn in front of Parliament. Photo / George Heard

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

The many and varied motivations protesters seem to have in the illegal encampment on Parliament grounds is seen in the signage and flags of many colours being brandished.

The rally and tent-athon were promoted

Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.