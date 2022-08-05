All Blacks captain Sam Cane. Photo / Mark Baker, AP

EDITORIAL

The high veldt of South Africa has long been a Valhalla of sorts for New Zealand rugby – this is where the greatest of our warriors find out how they measure up in the Hall of Legends.

The two proudest rugby nations have been locked in battle for more than a century. Long before Rugby World Cups and World Rugby rankings, it was widely accepted that the greatest team in the world was whichever of these two had most recently emerged bloodied and victorious from their infrequent brutal tussles.

Even today, with the All Blacks and Springboks facing each other tomorrow morning in the first of two tests, the old call to battle still has a special ring to it.

In the good old days, the first team to beat a touring South African side would be gifted a mounted springbok head to hang on their wall. Over the next two weekends, the Springboks play for a richer prize: Beat the All Blacks 2-0 and they will surely claim the scalp of an All Black coach.

The confused performances of Ian Foster's men were plain to see in last month's series defeat to Ireland – the muddled effort and the result left blood in the water. The Springbok beast will have the scent.

They are already worthy World Champions but, in these two tests, the Boks play for an older, grander prize.