EDITORIAL:

With the passing of time and largely without fanfare, restrictions brought about by the need to cushion the blow of the Covid-19 pandemic have eased to the point of being barely visible in many situations.

It is becoming even more incongruous that we have protests demanding freedom.

We have passed from a Government-led, and in some cases, Government-enforced, response into almost complete laissez-faire environment whether to mask, boost vaccinations, test, report, or even isolate. The translation of "laissez-faire" is "allow to do" and that is now the default traffic light setting New Zealand has eased into.

The "face" of our pandemic response has left the building, with Dr Ashley Bloomfield relinquishing his post as director general of health. Chris Hipkins has moved on from Covid Response Minister to concentrate on his many other portfolios.

The feeling that "anything goes" was reinforced by the complete reopening of borders on Monday morning.

With more than a third of Kiwis having been infected at some point, the total number of confirmed cases at 1.65 million, there may be many who believe they won't be infected again for some time. However, about 14,000 New Zealanders are known to have been infected with Covid twice. At least 183 have reported being infected a third time.

Current Ministry of Health advice is that most people will experience illness during a reinfection as no more severe than a previous infection. But the reinfected can experience different symptoms. Some symptoms can be more uncomfortable, and last longer.

One of the last vestiges of protections put in place is the mandate on healthcare workers to be up-to-date with vaccinations before they can be treating the potentially vulnerable such as the elderly and newborn babies.

Some midwives are currently pressing their case for this mandate to be lifted to allow those who, for reasons outside the Health Minister's approval, chose not to be vaccinated. The sticking point for the ministry may be restoring to practice frontline healthcare staff who do not adhere to the principles of medical science.

As with much of the conditions around Covid, it is also a matter of individual choice to not be vaccinated and therefore be questioned on suitability for publically-funded service.

We all are now presented with constant choices on whether to follow the well-known guidelines and to take up the offer of free tests and face masks. While many may appreciate the relaxation of measures and enjoy the restoration of more individual choice, the reality of this ongoing pandemic is still a sobering one.

It is not over. Yesterday, there were 6440 new community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand, with 704 people in hospital with the virus, including 11 in intensive care. Even with the more refined definition of deaths being more directly attributable to Covid, health officials yesterday reported a further 28 deaths.

We remain in an Orange Light setting for caution but, by now, we should be capable of thinking for ourselves. In doing so, remain mindful of others.