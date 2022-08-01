Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Russia-Ukraine war editorial: Vladimir Putin's entrenched aggression

4 minutes to read
A wheat field burns after Russian shelling a few kilometres from the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Photo / AP

A wheat field burns after Russian shelling a few kilometres from the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

Russia's decision to ban entry to 32 New Zealand officials and journalists is another, to be expected, retaliation to sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine.

Those named join an earlier Russian

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.