Tairāwhiti resident Tina Ngata said the school's prohibition of dreadlocks and braids is 'racist'. Photo / 123rf

EDITORIAL

It would not be a surprise to unearth the oldest known school from an ancient civilisation and find a list of rules about students' dress codes and grooming.

Schools have likely struggled to maintain standards of appearance since schools came into existence.

A Gisborne school's ban on dreadlocks and braids this week was called "straight racist" by a local woman, who said she planned to lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

The ban was announced by Gisborne Boys' High School principal Tom Cairns this week, as part of a "blitz" on uniform and hair standards. Cairns said "extravagant and unusual haircuts", including dreadlocks and braids, were not permitted as per the school rules.

No, this is not a racist move and yes, schools need to maintain appropriate standards, particularly for hygiene, and as a means to instil discipline in their wards.

But pragmatic decisions are needed. Schoolwide edicts can have the effect of crushing a few too heavily with far-reaching outcomes. Denial of the right to an education due to out-of-fashion hairdos or unsanctioned clothing items would seem a step too far.

Any measures that disincentivise attendance should be very carefully considered. Across New Zealand, it's estimated by the Ministry of Education that fewer than 60 per cent of students currently attend regularly.

It's what's getting into the head that counts, not so much what's on it.