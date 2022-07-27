Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick model the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Pride Jersey to celebrate inclusiveness. Photo / Supplied

EDITORIAL

Sportspeople often speak of having "pride in the jersey" but one NRL club found to its chagrin this week there may be such a thing as too much.

The club, coincidentally named Manly, unveiled a jersey for Women in League round with meritorious intentions, changing the traditional home strip with rainbow colours replacing the white spaces and white lines.

The intent was to support the advocacy and human rights pertaining to gender, race, culture, ability and LGBTQ movements.

The Manly Sea Eagles held an emergency meeting on Monday night after some players objected, including New Zealanders Josh Aloiai, Toafofoa Sipley and Christian Tuipulotu along with four others.

Manly coach Des Hasler felt compelled to issue a wide-ranging apology for the "mismanagement" of the jersey launch that resulted in all seven players sitting out tonight's match against the Sydney Roosters.

"The intent of the rainbow-colour application of our jersey was to represent diversity and inclusion... embracing all groups who feel marginalised, face discrimination and have a suppressed share of voice.

"Sadly, the execution of what was intended to be an extremely important initiative was poor. There was little consultation or collaboration between key stakeholders, both inside and outside the club."

This fulsome backdown appears to suggest all team members should be asked whether they would want to wear rainbow colours, or pink, or the traditional Manly purple and white hoops, for that matter.

Some might argue the rainbow strips are simply virtue signalling, publicly expressing opinions or sentiments intended to demonstrate good character or moral correctness. But what's wrong with that? A visible expression of tolerance compels no one to do anything other than note it, agree or disagree.

Players are also entitled to hold views, based on religious, moral or superstitious beliefs. As ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said, "They've got religious and cultural differences and that's the beauty about Australia, we all have those freedoms."

But they are also contracted to play the sport in the strip the club chooses.

Manly, however, will be well aware there is little to be gained in forcing players to suit up and front for a game. What level of commitment would be expected? Team-mates are also more likely to join any boycott in solidarity.

Sadly, Hasler was right when he said that the flare-up created negative news, shifting the spotlight from the launch of the Women in League round.

As is often the case with professional sport, the handling of this sticky issue would have come down to money. Manly and the NRL needed to draw a line under the matter before advertisers and fans walked.

Tolerance and inclusion have had a last word, however. The team will take the field in the rainbow-daubed jumpers, which have now become a hot ticket item with fans.

Manly's historic jersey celebrating inclusivity, with rainbow colours replacing the traditional white piping, sold out in the men's section online within hours of the seven stars officially standing down.

Maybe there was a pot of something at the end of this rainbow, after all.