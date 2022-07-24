Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Lack of school mask mandate may be lost opportunity

4 minutes to read
Schools start a new term as winter bugs wait for students and staff. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Schools start a new term as winter bugs wait for students and staff. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ Herald

Today, the start of term three in New Zealand's schools, may well represent a major missed opportunity for the Government.

It could have been a good time, with the reset after the holidays, to introduce

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.