All Blacks coach Ian Foster has named his team to play Ireland in the third, and series deciding, test in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

For All Blacks coach Ian Foster, the stakes could not be higher. If his men lose the deciding test against Ireland tonight in Wellington, the calls for change that are beating loudly among fans will be audible even within the thickened walls of New Zealand Rugby's headquarters.

Ireland's staunch mettle has been no surprise – they arrived with recent history on their side having claimed their first victories against the All Blacks. This is a special generation of the Irish.

What has surprised All Blacks supporters is the lack of resolve and cohesive reason in the home side. All Black teams have seldom looked as confused as the one beaten in Dunedin last week – a phenomenon even less frequently seen in home tests.

They'll be better this week. Most pundits are picking the hosts should be good enough to finish the series with a win.

But victory in the Cake Tin decider may not be enough for Foster. The coming two-test tour of South Africa will pit Foster's men against the World Champion Springboks – the oldest foe; the greatest rival. In more than a century, no other has been as adept at sensing and exploiting All Black weakness.

Foster – and the apparatchiks of NZ Rugby – will know it wasn't losing to Ireland so much as the manner that matters most. A special performance tonight must be followed by glorious victory over the Boks to quell growing dissent. A big ask.

The drums are beating. The seed has been planted.