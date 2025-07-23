Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Donald Trump and the Washington Epsteins: An NFL team sports fans can really support – Opinion

Winston Aldworth
By
Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

US President Donald Trump's attempt to meddle with an NFL team's name has led some to suggest it should be rebranded the Washington Epsteins. Composite image / Herald artists

US President Donald Trump's attempt to meddle with an NFL team's name has led some to suggest it should be rebranded the Washington Epsteins. Composite image / Herald artists

Winston Aldworth
Opinion by Winston Aldworth
Winston Aldworth is Head of Sport for NZME, working alongside New Zealand’s best sports journalists in the radio and publishing teams.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Donald Trump has called for the Washington Commanders to revert to their old name, Washington Redskins.
  • Stephen Colbert and Scott Galloway suggested rebranding the team as the “Washington Epsteins” to highlight Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Trump’s demands are seen as a distraction from his association with Epstein and his reversal on releasing related files.

US President Donald Trump wants his nation to be talking about anything right now other than his dead sex-pest pal Jeffrey Epstein.

And, thankfully for content-hungry sports editors around the planet, he’s now dragged the sporting world into his distraction game.

Sadly for Trump, his calls for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save