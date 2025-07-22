Advertisement
Wall Street Journal banned from Trump trip amid Epstein report row

AFP
3 mins to read

The White House has blocked the Wall Street Journal from travelling with Donald Trump after reporting on the US President's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

The White House has barred the Wall Street Journal from travelling with US President Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to Scotland, after the newspaper reported that he wrote a bawdy birthday message to his former friend, alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The move comes after Trump sued the Wall and its media magnate owner Rupert Murdoch for at least US$10 billion (NZ$16b) over the allegation in the article, which Trump denies.

