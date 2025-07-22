The White House has blocked the Wall Street Journal from travelling with Donald Trump after reporting on the US President's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

The White House has barred the Wall Street Journal from travelling with US President Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to Scotland, after the newspaper reported that he wrote a bawdy birthday message to his former friend, alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The move comes after Trump sued the Wall Street Journal and its media magnate owner Rupert Murdoch for at least US$10 billion (NZ$16b) over the allegation in the article, which Trump denies.

The Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case has threatened to split the Republican’s far-right Make America Great Again (MAGA) base, with some of his supporters calling for a full release of the so-called “Epstein Files”.

The punishment of the Wall Street Journal marks at least the second time the Trump administration has moved to exclude a major news outlet from the press pool over its reporting, having barred Associated Press journalists from multiple key events since February.

“As the appeals court confirmed, the Wall Street Journal or any other news outlet are not guaranteed special access to cover President Trump in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and in his private workspaces,” said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.