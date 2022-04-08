Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Descent into insanity: I watched Dan Carter kick for 24 straight hours

13 minutes to read
Dan Carter is on track at Eden Park to smash his target of kicking 1598 goals in 24 hours. Video / Michael Craig

Dan Carter is on track at Eden Park to smash his target of kicking 1598 goals in 24 hours. Video / Michael Craig

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

Kris Shannon gave up sleep to watch Dan Carter kick goals for 24 hours straight at Eden Park and all he got was this lousy diary.

7pm: Kickoff. Dan Carter has laced up a pair

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.