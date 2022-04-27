Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

D'Arcy Waldegrave: Why I will never give up on the Warriors

3 minutes to read
The Warriors line up ahead of their game against the Storm. Photo / Getty

The Warriors line up ahead of their game against the Storm. Photo / Getty

D'Arcy Waldegrave
By
D'Arcy Waldegrave

OPINION:

There's nothing like a hiding to solidify your love for your team.

The Warriors got rinsed on Anzac Day. The traditional embarrassment at the hands of the Storm reached new levels of incredulity as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.