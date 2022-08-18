Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

D'Arcy Waldegrave: Ian Foster's brutal examination will be the making of him

3 minutes to read
Aaron Smith of New Zealand and All Black coach Ian Foster during the South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks rugby union test match. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Aaron Smith of New Zealand and All Black coach Ian Foster during the South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks rugby union test match. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

D'Arcy Waldegrave
By
D'Arcy Waldegrave

D’Arcy Waldegrave is host of Sportstalk & The All Sport Breakfast on Newstalk ZB

OPINION:

Ian Foster has survived the debrief. Not a review, NZR hastened to add, a debrief that had been planned, executed and ultimately applied. Fozzie has the unanimous support of the board.

The frenzy around

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.