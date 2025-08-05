Sport Panel joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW: Liam Lawson, All Blacks team naming and The Warriors' cruel loss to the Dolphins.

UFC fighter Dan Hooker is bringing back his controversial one-minute backyard scraps event, this time for 32 convicted criminals who will battle it out for a $50,000 prize.

In a post to his social media pages, Hooker said the livestreamed event would take place in seven weeks in Christchurch.

The 35-year-old said the event is for “convicts only” and will be capped with a 100kg weight limit.

“This one’s for the lads the system failed,” the caption read.

People were encouraged to contact Hooker with their details if they were interested in applying.