Fighters take part in a boxing-style fight, wearing MMA gloves, while it’s claimed professional referees and medical staff are present.
Last month, Hooker announced plans for a women’s only event.
The prize money is funded by a social media influencer, known as ‘The Doctor’, who shares streaming and gambling videos.
Hooker has previously stated on the Ariel Helwani Show that it was initially going to be a one-off event, but the criticism encouraged him to do more.
“There’s a few lefties having a sulk, but once everyone watches the full 45 minutes and sees the respect for the fighters, since when did putting gloves on in the backyard and having a punch up become illegal?” said Hooker.
“Since when is that a crime?
“It’s being run by some of the most experienced combat sports people in the country. Once they watch the whole thing, they will just be, like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter, it’s not that big of a deal’.”