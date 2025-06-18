“50k, one minute, or just as long as it takes to finish these b*****s in his backyard.”

Hooker then implied he would be opening the door for criminals to compete.

“So what I need from you ladies is your name, your weight and your record, and maybe send me a little video of you doing something illegal so I know I can trust ya.”

The UFC lightweight courted controversy in May when he hosted his inaugural 32-man, one-minute fist fight tournament.

It resulted in a senior Mongrel Mob member being referred to police, as he was wearing an ankle bracelet.

The event prompted New Zealand’s Boxing Coaches Association president Billy Meehan to call the event “straight-out thuggery”.

“What you’ve got there is just thugs getting in there and going out and they’re just like absolutely smashing each other and we’re going to see somebody get seriously hurt, if not killed.”

After the backlash, Hooker went on the online combat sport programme the Ariel Helwani Show last month and vowed to host more events.

“There’s a few lefties having a sulk, but once everyone watches the full 45 minutes and sees the respect for the fighters, since when did putting gloves on in the backyard and having a punch-up become illegal?” he said.

“Since when is that a crime?”

- RNZ