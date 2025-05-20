Meehan told Checkpoint the event is a street scrap and should not be classified as boxing.
“The rules are a lot different. For starters, we don’t do one-minute rounds. You’re saying to the guy in the corner get out and start smashing the other guy as best you can. Boxing is an art form; it’s a sport and this is straight-out thuggery.”
In professional Olympic-style boxing, athletes use 10oz or 12oz gloves, “nobody wears 4oz MMA gloves”, he said.
“What you’ve got there is just thugs getting in there and going out and they’re just like absolutely smashing each other and we’re going to see somebody get seriously hurt, if not killed.”
To promote a boxing tournament, organisers must have a police permit, he said.
“It’s got to be sanctioned by a sanctioning body. They’re not even advertising where they’re holding this so the police obviously don’t even know.”
“[If] you’ve got a 70kg boxer or fighter getting in and fighting a 120kg fighter, you’ve got a little bit of difference here. Somebody’s going to get hurt.
“They’re actually saying to both sides to go just go out there and smash.”
In a sanctioned, Olympic-style boxing tournament, every fighter must have a full medical check beforehand and there are doctors on site, he said.
“We have a registration book; everything is recorded in there. Your weight, your record, your experience, so when you’re matching, you’re matching against similar experience, we have weight divisions.”
He said he has been seeing similar fights pop up around New Zealand.
“There’s a lot of it starting to happen. Other ones that I know are involved, it’s a quick buck for them. We’ve got one setting up at the moment, it’s called Semi-pro. There’s no such thing.