Boxing chief Billy Meehan says an upcoming amateur fight event is "straight-out thuggery". Photo / RNZ

The tournament appears to be connected to a social media influencer and has links to an online gambling site.

On May 14, Hooker posted a video to social media with MMA fighter and former UFC middleweight champion Adesanya endorsing the event and encouraging people to bring the whānau.

“Bring the family, bring the whānau, bring everyone, come watch, you’ll get knocked out or knock someone the f*** out,” Adesanya said.

In another video posted on May 17, Hooker said too many fighters had registered, “so if everyone wants to drop their nuts that would be f***ing great, hit me up”.

Meehan told Checkpoint the event is a street scrap and should not be classified as boxing.

“The rules are a lot different. For starters, we don’t do one-minute rounds. You’re saying to the guy in the corner get out and start smashing the other guy as best you can. Boxing is an art form; it’s a sport and this is straight-out thuggery.”

In professional Olympic-style boxing, athletes use 10oz or 12oz gloves, “nobody wears 4oz MMA gloves”, he said.

“What you’ve got there is just thugs getting in there and going out and they’re just like absolutely smashing each other and we’re going to see somebody get seriously hurt, if not killed.”

To promote a boxing tournament, organisers must have a police permit, he said.

“It’s got to be sanctioned by a sanctioning body. They’re not even advertising where they’re holding this so the police obviously don’t even know.”

He said there is a list of regulations on the Boxing and Wrestling Act.

“Other rules and regulations [are] around weights, weigh-ins, full medicals, blood tests and it just goes on and on.

“People who can hold boxing tournaments are actually listed on the Wrestling and Boxing Act. Dan Hooker’s not on the Wrestling and Boxing Act.”

The implications of the fight having no weight restrictions are that someone could be seriously hurt, Meehan said.

“[If] you’ve got a 70kg boxer or fighter getting in and fighting a 120kg fighter, you’ve got a little bit of difference here. Somebody’s going to get hurt.

“They’re actually saying to both sides to go just go out there and smash.”

In a sanctioned, Olympic-style boxing tournament, every fighter must have a full medical check beforehand and there are doctors on site, he said.

“We have a registration book; everything is recorded in there. Your weight, your record, your experience, so when you’re matching, you’re matching against similar experience, we have weight divisions.”

He said he has been seeing similar fights pop up around New Zealand.

“There’s a lot of it starting to happen. Other ones that I know are involved, it’s a quick buck for them. We’ve got one setting up at the moment, it’s called Semi-pro. There’s no such thing.

“It’s just barbaric, the biggest issue is the people getting in the ring half the time aren’t conditioned enough to be there, they aren’t matched correctly.”

– RNZ