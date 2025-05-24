“Police will look at any options available to us should an event proceed that has the potential to put public safety at risk or that would be operating in breach of any law,” a spokesperson said.

“It’s worth reminding people that organising events comes with certain responsibilities and requirements under law. These requirements are in place for good reason.”

The event has been described as “straight-out thuggery” by New Zealand Boxing Coaches Association president Billy Meehan, who told Checkpoint it should not be classified as boxing.

“What you’ve got there is just thugs getting in there and they’re just, like, absolutely smashing each other, and we’re going to see somebody get seriously hurt, if not killed.”

Hooker and the account linked to the fight have been approached for comment.

Promotions for the fight said it was being presented by “TheDoctor”, an online streaming, gambling and giveaway service.

When approached by RNZ, The Doctor declined to comment.

– RNZ