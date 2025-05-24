Advertisement
Dan Hooker-backed fight event draws police attention in Auckland

RNZ
2 mins to read

New Zealand MMA fighter Dan "Hangman" Hooker is promoter of the "King of the Streets" event set to be held in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

Police are trying to speak with the organisers of an amateur fighting competition expected to take place in Auckland on Saturday.

The “King of the Streets” tournament is promoted by professional mixed martial arts fighter Dan “Hangman” Hooker, with 32 amateur fighters competing for $50,000.

The event is also apparently linked to a social media influencer and links to an online gambling site.

Police said they were aware of the event and were assessing whether what was being planned was against legislation.

“Police will look at any options available to us should an event proceed that has the potential to put public safety at risk or that would be operating in breach of any law,” a spokesperson said.

“It’s worth reminding people that organising events comes with certain responsibilities and requirements under law. These requirements are in place for good reason.”

The event has been described as “straight-out thuggery” by New Zealand Boxing Coaches Association president Billy Meehan, who told Checkpoint it should not be classified as boxing.

“What you’ve got there is just thugs getting in there and they’re just, like, absolutely smashing each other, and we’re going to see somebody get seriously hurt, if not killed.”

Hooker and the account linked to the fight have been approached for comment.

Promotions for the fight said it was being presented by “TheDoctor”, an online streaming, gambling and giveaway service.

When approached by RNZ, The Doctor declined to comment.

– RNZ

