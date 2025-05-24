By Finn Blackwell of RNZ
Police are trying to speak with the organisers of an amateur fighting competition expected to take place in Auckland on Saturday.
The “King of the Streets” tournament is promoted by professional mixed martial arts fighter Dan “Hangman” Hooker, with 32 amateur fighters competing for $50,000.
The event is also apparently linked to a social media influencer and links to an online gambling site.
Police said they were aware of the event and were assessing whether what was being planned was against legislation.