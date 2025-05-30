Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Dan Hooker plans more backyard fight events despite backlash

RNZ
3 mins to read

Kiwi MMA star Dan Hooker vows to host more backyard fights. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi MMA star Dan Hooker vows to host more backyard fights. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ Sport

Kiwi mixed martial arts fighter Dan Hooker has vowed to stage more backyard fights in future.

The UFC lightweight last weekend hosted 32 men at his Auckland home for a “one-minute scrap” tournament with a $50,000 cash prize.

He’s just released the full video of the event

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport