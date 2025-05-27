Fighter at Dan Hooker’s backyard brawl event referred to police

It was billed as 32 fighters going head to head in one-minute scraps to be the last man standing and crowned king of the streets. All fighters were subsequently offered $1000 for competing.

Checkpoint raised the issue with Corrections earlier on Tuesday.

Its director of community operations David Grigg said the gang member with the electronic monitoring bracelet was granted approval to attend a rehabilitation programme by a provider approved by the courts. He says it was part of the man’s bail conditions. He said Corrections received assurance the absence was for a rehabilitation activity focused on wellness and physical health.

He said since receiving new information about the nature of the gang member’s absence, it has now been referred to police.

Speaking to Checkpoint this evening, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said that while he did not know all the details of this case, “gang members tend to be violent, and they tend to not want to stick to the rules”.

“Our community-based Corrections officers are outstanding, they do a fantastic job.

“I’m sure if this guy is in breach of his conditions, then our Corrections team will take action on that.”

Mitchell is also Minister of Sport, and said he had asked the ministry what could be done about unregulated fight events.

“At the end of the day, these guys are grown men and there should be some personal responsibility about making their own good decisions, but I have asked the ministry for advice.”