Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Damien Venuto: Lessons from an amateur football match in Costa Rica

7 minutes to read
An unfit number 20 battling to keep up with the game. Photo / David Hampton

An unfit number 20 battling to keep up with the game. Photo / David Hampton

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Perspiration. That's the only way to describe the experience of playing football in Costa Rica. It's hot, humid and unrelenting. And we're not talking about the kind of humidity we get in Auckland. It's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.