“He was great, but he’s hurting. He wants to play, which is a great sign.”

A subsequent midfield shuffle saw him added to the bench.

Still, there must have been a temptation to give the architect of perhaps the season’s solo try of the year another week in the starting side. After all, live-wire winger Sevu Reece will need a spell soon.

“It’s interesting the debates we have around who we’ve got coming up and where people might get an opportunity. The real challenge is that we might have looked at Moana or Drua and said, ‘There’s a chance’. Now they’re extremely competitive, and you just can’t take any team lightly,” Penney said.

The Crusaders face Moana Pasifika in Christchurch in the next round.

Ethan Blackadder returns to the Crusaders as they attempt to win away from home for the first time since 2023. Photo / Photosport

Other changes see Cullen Grace back into the forward pack and Dallas McLeod returning to the midfield for the Saturday night meeting with the Blues at Eden Park.

Injury has ruled out Ethan Blackadder (quad), while the recently returned Brayden Ennor has picked up a hamstring injury in training. Ennor missed the entire 2024 season through injury.

After just four games, the Crusaders are on the verge of equalling the number of wins they accrued in all of last season — they’ve played four, won three and lost one.

The defending champion Blues, on the other hand, have mustered just one win from five games — not that Penney is taking delight in the old foe’s struggles. Well, not much.

“I don’t think anyone likes to see people being dealt a negative hand of any sort. We are talking about the Blues, though,” he said, with every intention of adding to their misery on Saturday night.

The last time the Crusaders won away from home was the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific final in Hamilton, beating the Chiefs 25-20. Photo / Photosport

But the Crusaders have one significant pass mark missing on their 2025 report card, and that is an away win. Their only trip out of Christchurch ended in a thumping at the hands of the Chiefs. They have not won a game on the road since the 2023 Super Rugby Final in Hamilton. That’s over 630 days ago.

“It’s not the elephant in the room, we’re talking about it. Awareness is high in regards to our lack of ability to win away. Hopefully, on Saturday night, we’re good to go on ‘The Garden’ [Eden Park],” Penney said.

Full New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific team lists

Crusaders team to face Blues

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Dallas McLeod, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Taha Kemara, Kyle Preston, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Antonio Shalfoon, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.

Bench: Ioane Moananu, George Bower, Seb Calder, Quinten Strange, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, James O’Connor, Macca Springer.

Blues team to face Crusaders

Blues: Joshua Fusitu’a, Kurt Eklund, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Beehre, Cameron Christie, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Xavi Taele, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Corey Evans.

Bench: James Mullan, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Tristyn Cook, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes.

Moana Pasifika team to face Chiefs

Moana Pasifika: Abraham Pole, Millennium Sanerivi, Sione Mafile’o, Tom Savage (c), Allan Craig, Ola Tauelangi, Miracle Faiilagi, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Pepesana Patafilo, Losi Filipo, William Havili.

Bench: Sama Malolo, Tito Tuipulotu, Chris Apoua, Michael Curry, Semisi Paea, Melani Matavao, Tevita Ofa, Tuna Tuitama.

Chiefs team to face Moana Pasifika

Chiefs: Jared Proffit, Bradley Slater, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Gideon Wrampling, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross, Sione Ahio, James Thompson, Jahrome Brown, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Quinn Tupaea.

Highlanders team to face Reds

Highlanders: Ethan de Groot, Soane Vikena, Saula Ma’u, TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Sean Withy, Viveni Lasaqa, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Taine Robinson, Timoci Tavatavanawai (c), Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Tanielu Tele’a, Caleb Tangitau, Finn Hurley.

Bench: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Fabian Holland, Will Stodart, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Sam Gilbert.

Mike Thorpe is a senior multimedia journalist for the Herald, based in Christchurch. He has been a broadcast journalist across television and radio for 20 years and joined the Herald in August 2024.