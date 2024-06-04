Crocetti pictured with trainers Danny Walker (left) and Arron Arron Tata, and owner-breeder Daniel Nakhle. Photo / Race Images South

Standout three-year-old Crocetti has returned to work ahead of what trainers Danny Walker and Arron Tata are hoping will be a lucrative spring preparation.

Racing in the colours of owner-breeder Daniel Nakhle, Crocetti was a standout on the track this season, winning six consecutive races, including the Gr.1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m), Gr.2 James and Annie Sarten Memorial (1400m), Gr.3 Almanzor Trophy (1200m), and Gr.3 Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m), before finishing runner-up to Bonny Lass in the Gr.1 BCD Group Sprint (1400m) at Te Rapa in February.

The son of Zacinto has enjoyed a few months in the spelling paddock and has returned in great condition according to Walker.

“He has been back in work for two weeks and he is looking really well, I am really happy with him,” he said.

The Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) on the opening day of the Hawke’s Bay Spring carnival currently sits as the primary early spring target for Crocetti, with a potential trip across the Tasman also on the cards.

“I would like to think that it was reasonably dry to get to Hastings on the first day, but you are in the lap of the gods a bit there, so we will see how we go,” Walker said.

“Probably at some stage (he will head to Australia). There is not a lot here (New Zealand) in the spring for him. It would be nice to see him come up well and then make a plan from there.”

Meanwhile, Walker is looking forward to heading to Matamata on Wednesday where he will be represented by two runners.

Three-year-old gelding Murch has placed in each of his three starts to date, including over 1300m at Pukekohe last Saturday, and is set to back-up in the Auckland Co-op Taxis 1200.

“He has pulled up well from Saturday, I am happy with him,” Walker said. “He has a wide draw (14) but we will see how he works from there.

“I think the track is going to be quite puggy because there hasn’t been much rain, and hopefully he suits that.”

Four-year-old mare Sea A Penny is set to make her debut in the MBS Advisors 1200 off the back of an 850m trial win at Te Awamutu.

“She is an improving big mare and she will have her chance,” Walker said.



