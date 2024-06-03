Romantic Warrior. Photo / HKJC

Superstar Kiwi jockey James McDonald’s first ever Japanese winner could hardly have been any bigger.

The expat New Zealander, who now rides out of Sydney, guided Hong Kong galloper Romantic Warrior to their fifth consecutive Group 1 together, producing a run for the ages to defy all challengers in the Yasuda Kinen at Tokyo on Sunday.

The freakish son of Acclimation started his incredible string of form in last year’s Cox Plate, and is yet to be defeated since, also claiming the HK Cup, HK Gold Cup and QEII Cup in recent months.

But, dropping from 2012m to a mile in his first Japanese venture, Romantic Warrior’s winning streak looked in trouble as the big field turned for home on Sunday, trapped between runners as a $2.80 favourite.

Things looked even more dire as second favourite Soul Rush ($5) and the warmly supported Namur ($8.50) began to motor home down the outside, with both looking huge chances halfway down the straight.

But McDonald had found space at the 350-metre mark, and even in unfamiliar territory, Romantic Warrior started to move through his gears and hit the lead.

Shum’s galloper had little right to hold the challengers off, especially coming back in trip, but in a manner we now all know so well, lifted to keep his rivals at bay.

It was McDonald’s first winner in Japan, from limited opportunities and all but sealing him the World Jockey of the Year title for 2024 with half the year still to go.

“James McDonald is world class and he gave him a great ride,” saiod trainer Danny Shum.

“He loves Romantic Warrior and Romantic Warrior loves him a lot. He always tries his best for James.

“I wasn’t too nervous because I was confident in my horse, my team and my jockey.”

Composing himself after posting his first win in Japan in one of the nation’s premier races, McDonald said: “He’s a champion racehorse and it’s a very proud day for all of us – the whole team – because to showcase him to Japan was something very, very special in such a prestigious race.

“I’m almost lost for words when I ride this horse because he’s got a big heart and he tries his best all the time. It’s such a hard jurisdiction to race in. There’s such good horses and great jockeys so it’s an absolute privilege to be here and to be winning such a prestigious race is very, very special.”

The victory was Romantic Warrior’s 15th from 20 starts, and his eighth at the elite level, taking his career prizemoney tally over $27 million.

In the post-race elation, Shum ruled out a tilt at the G1 Takarazuka Kinen (2200m) at Kyoto on June 23 and confirmed Romantic Warrior would return to Hong Kong to be spelled.

“I think the best thing for the horse is to give him a break and let him rest. He’s not going to race anymore this season,” Shum said.

It now remains to be seen what’s next for the six-year-old, and with another trip to Australia still a possibility, the question must be asked – will Romantic Warrior be the first gelding to win back-to-back Cox Plates since Northerly?

-Racing.com