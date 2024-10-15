New Zealand players celebrate the win over Pakistan which confirmed a spot in the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns will face West Indies in Saturday’s Twenty20 World Cup semifinal in Sharjah after the Windies knocked out tournament co-favourites England in the final group game.

The West Indies stunned England for the first time in 14 matches with a six-wicket victory.

England led Group B going into the final match in Dubai but still needed a fourth straight victory to secure a semifinal spot.

They batted first and made 141 for seven which looked competitive, however West Indies openers Qiana Joseph (52) and Hayley Matthews (50) put on 102 for the opening wicket to set up victory. England were still in the hunt with West Indies needing 30 from 30 balls before Deandra Dottin hit a quickfire 27 to close out the win.

Catching under lights in Dubai proved to be an issue with England dropping several catches with Maia Bouchier spilling three on the boundary.