Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / White Ferns

T20 World Cup: White Ferns boost hopes of semifinal spot as Georgia Plimmer, spinners down Sri Lanka

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Georgia Plimmer scored a vital half-century against Sri Lanka. Photo / Photosport

Georgia Plimmer scored a vital half-century against Sri Lanka. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns have strengthened their chances of advancing to the semifinals of the women’s T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at Sharjah.

Despite losing the toss and being asked to bowl first in trying conditions, New Zealand were able to restrict Sri Lanka to 115/5 from their 20 overs, before reaching their target with 15 balls to spare, thanks to a half-century from opener Georgia Plimmer.

Victory sees New Zealand up to third in the group, with four points from their first three matches.

At present, that leaves the White Ferns third behind Australia (six points) and India (four). India hold second spot on net run rate - 0.576 to 0.282.

However, given India complete their group stage campaign against Australia at Sharjah overnight on Monday (NZ time), the White Ferns can hope for a favour from their trans-Tasman rivals to progress to the next stage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With the ball, spin trio Amelia Kerr (2/13), Leigh Kasperek (2/27) and Eden Carson (1/19) led the way, as no Sri Lanka batter made more than 35.

Kerr’s two wickets takes her tournament tally to seven from three matches, two behind South Africa’s Nonkululeko Mlaba, albeit having played one less match.

While she didn’t pick up any wickets, Rosemary Mair set the tone at the top of the innings by conceding just 17 runs from her four over spell.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sri Lanka’s best score came from captain Chamari Athapaththu, albeit taking 41 balls at a strike rate of just over 85.

In reply, Plimmer played second fiddle in an opening stand worth 49 with Suzie Bates (17 off 22 balls), the highest partnership of the match.

Once Bates fell, bowled by Sachini Nisansala in the eighth over, Kerr added runs to her display with the ball, and scored an unbeaten 34 to guide New Zealand home.

Plimmer was patient, and reached her fifty from 41 balls, with just 16 runs coming from boundaries.

At 95/1 and with victory in sight, Plimmer departed when she holed out to deep midwicket off Athapaththu, but left the field having all but completed the run chase for her side.

The half-century was Plimmer’s second in a New Zealand shirt, and equalled her career international high score of 53 scored against Australia in Brisbane earlier this year.

With a handful of runs required, captain Sophie Devine arrived at the crease and plundered 13 from eight balls, including the only six of the match, to guide the White Ferns to victory.

While also hoping for a convincing Australian victory over India, New Zealand will also need to overcome Pakistan in their final group stage match, played on Tuesday morning (NZ time).

Sri Lanka 115/5 (Athapaththu 35; Kerr 2/13, Kasperek 2/27)

New Zealand 118/2 (Plimmer 53, Kerr 34 not out; Athapaththu 1/8)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.


Save

Latest from White Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from White Ferns