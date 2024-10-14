The White Ferns will face either England or West Indies in the semifinals with the two sides clashing in the final group match tomorrow morning. England lead group B with three wins from three but if they suffer a big defeat to West Indies could fall to third behind South Africa.

To be fair the White Ferns’ 10 straight defeats heading into the tournament were all against either Australia, who topped their group, and England. But if they are to advance any further and possibly lift their maiden T20 World Cup trophy, they will likely need to beat both sides.

“Probably has not quite sunk in yet,” said skipper Sophie Devine after the victory.

“Incredibly proud of this group. 2016 was the last semifinal we made and it has been a long time. We will celebrate tonight but we are looking forward to the next phase of this tournament. Results have not gone our way leading into this tournament. But the thing I am most proud of is we stuck to the processes. When we get it right, we can beat any team in the world. To do that in the World Cup, I am incredibly proud.”

"Was always going to be an exciting game and about who held their nerve better. We get a day off tomorrow, then a couple of days of training and then going in with open eyes and enjoying it. I just want them to lap up the experience. It is going to be a big occasion but it is also a huge part of their career. We will be soaking it up. There will be pressure, it will be nerve-racking but that is why you play cricket. We are just going to go out there and enjoy ourselves," Devine added.
















