The White Ferns have found form when it mattered. After heading into the Twenty20 World Cup with a 10-game losing streak, they have reached the semifinal stage for the first time since 2016 after confirming their spot with a 54-run over Pakistan.
Needing a win to deny India second spot, New Zealand left the door open in Dubai after making just 110 for six in their 20 overs.
They got a lot of second chances with Pakistan dropping eight catches in the New Zealand innings with Suzie Bates (28) and Brooke Halliday (22) top scoring for the White Ferns. It may not have seemed like enough but a superb effort in the field secured the win.
Pakistan needed to chase down the target in around 10 overs to make the semifinals but slumped to 28 for five after 5.4 overs. They made a mini recovery to reach 52-5 but by then their hopes of making the knockout round were dashed. They lost their last five wickets for just four runs in 12 balls as New Zealand cleaned up the tail.
Amelia Kerr finished with 3-14 while Eden Carson took 2-7 off three overs including a fine caught and bowled to dismiss Omaima Sohail.