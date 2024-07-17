Suzie Bates batting during the fifth T20 International at Lord's. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns have finished their eight-match tour of England with an eighth straight defeat, suffering another sweep in the Twenty20 series.

Chasing 156 to avoid a 5-0 sweep in the series, New Zealand fell 20 runs short at Lord’s this morning. It is the first time the White Ferns have failed to win a single game in a five-match T20 series.

England reached 155 for seven, with skipper Heather Knight leading the way with 46 from 31 balls. Fran Jones was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, finishing with 4-22 including dismissing England opener Danni Wyatt with the opening ball of the match, the first time that’s happened in a women’s international at the home of cricket.

Some late hitting from England number eight Charlie Dean helped them get over the 150 mark.

In the chase, Amelia Kerr top scored with 43 from 36 but didn’t have enough help around her.