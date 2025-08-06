Advertisement
New Zealand v Zimbabwe: Tom Latham out of second test, Jacob Duffy to make debut

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

New Zealand's Will Young and Tom Latham. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps test captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the second Test against Zimbabwe after failing to recover from his left shoulder injury.

Latham, who was withdrawn from the first test, had been rehabilitating the injury but was unable to pass a fitness test on the eve of

