“He’s been working hard and had been tracking well towards the second test but unfortunately today he couldn’t pass his fitness tests.

“He’s extremely gutted he won’t be able to take the park and we’re really feeling for him.

“With Tom being ruled out on the eve of the match we needed to quickly bring in an extra pair of hands to provide fielding and batting cover. Thankfully, Bevon had been playing in Johannesburg and was able to make the short trip to Bulawayo.”

Mitch Santner, who led the team in Latham’s absence and became the Black Caps’ 32nd test captain, will also lead the team for the second test.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith (abdominal injury) and fast bowler Will O’Rourke (back stiffness) have already been ruled out with injuries, while Michael Bracewell has returned to England to play in the Hundred tournament.

Zak Foulkes and Ben Lister have been called into the squad as cover while Santner confirmed that Jacob Duffy will make his test debut, replacing O’Rourke.

“He’s been so good, especially in the white-ball stuff for us the last couple of years. He’s been in the hatches waiting and he’s getting his opportunity which is outstanding. With potentially maybe one more or a couple more debutants as well,” Santner said.

The test starts at 8pm tonight.

Possible starting XI

Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Zak Foulkes/Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel.