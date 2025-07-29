India cricket coach Gautam Gambhir clashes with groundsman at Oval ahead of final test against England

India coach Gautam Gambhir clashed with a groundsman at The Oval. Photo / Getty Images

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in an angry exchange with Surrey’s head groundsman at The Oval ahead of this week’s final test against England – the latest incident during an increasingly tetchy tour.

Ben Stokes’ team are resting ahead of the decisive fifth test, but the tourists were practising in the nets as they attempt to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Gambhir was seen sharing terse words with Lee Fortis, Surrey’s lead curator at the London ground.

The 58-test veteran was caught on camera wagging his finger as Fortis towered over him, repeatedly stating “You can’t tell us what to do” and “You don’t tell any of us what to do”.

Gambhir can also be heard adding: “You’re just the groundsman, nothing beyond.”