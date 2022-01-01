Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Cricket

Cricket World Cup 1992 pitch invader recalls on field celebration with Martin Crowe in famous opener

4 minutes to read
At the 1992 Cricket World Cup New Zealand played Australia in the opening match, with a surprise victory. Join Sir Richard Hadlee, Ken Rutherford, Chris Harris and Mark Greatbatch as they recall that day along with Coach Warren Lees and opener Rod Latham.

At the 1992 Cricket World Cup New Zealand played Australia in the opening match, with a surprise victory. Join Sir Richard Hadlee, Ken Rutherford, Chris Harris and Mark Greatbatch as they recall that day along with Coach Warren Lees and opener Rod Latham.

Cherie Howie
By
Cherie Howie

Reporter

It's a moment so fondly remembered, it has its own entry in New Zealand's online encyclopedia, Te Ara. With two balls left in the first innings of New Zealand's triumphant 1992 Cricket World Cup opener

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.