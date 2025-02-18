Lockie Ferguson appeals successfully to dismiss Steve Smith at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps have been hit by a second injury to their bowling ranks before the Champions Trophy begins on Wednesday, with Lockie Ferguson forced out with a foot injury, and replaced by Kyle Jamieson.

The 33-year-old was included in New Zealand’s initial 15-man squad for the tournament in Pakistan, after taking part in the UAE-based International League T20, but did not take part in the Black Caps’ Tri-Nations series involving their hosts and South Africa.

However, once Ferguson linked up with the squad, the fast bowler complained of soreness in his right foot, following New Zealand’s warm-up match against Afghanistan on Sunday. And following a medical assessment, Ferguson has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy altogether.

“We’re really disappointed for Lockie,” said head coach Gary Stead. “Lockie is a key part of the bowling group and brings a lot of major tournament experience and we know how much he was looking forward to representing New Zealand at another major event.

“We wish him well for his recovery and hope he is back firing soon.”