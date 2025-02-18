Advertisement
Champions Trophy 2025: Black Caps hit by another injury, Lockie Ferguson ruled out as Kyle Jamieson returns

NZ Herald
Lockie Ferguson appeals successfully to dismiss Steve Smith at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps have been hit by a second injury to their bowling ranks before the Champions Trophy begins on Wednesday, with Lockie Ferguson forced out with a foot injury, and replaced by Kyle Jamieson.

The 33-year-old was included in New Zealand’s initial 15-man squad for the tournament in Pakistan, after taking part in the UAE-based International League T20, but did not take part in the Black Caps’ Tri-Nations series involving their hosts and South Africa.

However, once Ferguson linked up with the squad, the fast bowler complained of soreness in his right foot, following New Zealand’s warm-up match against Afghanistan on Sunday. And following a medical assessment, Ferguson has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy altogether.

“We’re really disappointed for Lockie,” said head coach Gary Stead. “Lockie is a key part of the bowling group and brings a lot of major tournament experience and we know how much he was looking forward to representing New Zealand at another major event.

“We wish him well for his recovery and hope he is back firing soon.”

Ferguson’s absence, though, opens the door for Kyle Jamieson to return to the Black Caps, for the first time in more than a year.

The 30-year-old hasn’t worn the black cap since February last year, after suffering a back injury in New Zealand’s test series victory over South Africa.

Since recovering, Jamieson played a leading role for Canterbury - albeit in the T20 Super Smash - where he took 14 wickets at an average of just over 18, and an economy rate of 5.95 runs per over.

Jamieson has also taken part in two Ford Trophy 50 over matches, and got through eight overs against Central Districts last Friday, and Northern Districts on Tuesday.

“Kyle brings plenty of pace and extra bounce which will suit the conditions here in Pakistan,” Stead continued.

“He’s shown since returning in the Super Smash how effective he can be in the shorter forms of the game, and he’s bowled with real pace and energy which is what you’re looking for from a pace bowler, especially at a pinnacle event.

“We’ve been pleased with the progress he’s made since returning and we feel his loading over the past few weeks and his successful spells in the recent Ford Trophy matches mean he will be good to go if required in the tournament.”

Ferguson’s exit follows that of Ben Sears, who was ruled out last week and replaced by Jacob Duffy in the squad.

The Black Caps open the Champions Trophy against hosts Pakistan on Wednesday night.


