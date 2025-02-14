Advertisement
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps v Pakistan: Rachin Ravindra ruled out of tri-series final with head injury

RNZ
3 mins to read

Rachin Ravindra receives medical attention after being hit on the head. Photo / AFP

Injured Black Caps opener Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the tri-series tournament final against hosts Pakistan, while pace bowler Lockie Ferguson remains in doubt.

Coach Gary Stead revealed Ravindra had “had a headache for a few days” since suffering a nasty blow to the forehead when he spilt a chance in the outfield in the tournament-opening win over Pakistan in Lahore last week.

The 25-year sat out the defeat of South Africa, which booked New Zealand a place in the decider in Karachi on Friday, and Stead said he was still not ready to play, even though he made a return to the nets on Thursday night.

“The pleasing thing is that he’s progressing well. We’re following [head injury assessment] protocols at the moment,” Stead said.

“He’s had a headache for a few days but that’s subsiding, which is really good news. He hit a few balls tonight for the first time, which is good, but there are still a few more steps for him to go through before he can be considered fit for play.”

The Black Caps were poised to employ Will Young and Devon Conway at the top of the order as New Zealand continued their preparations for the Champions Trophy tournament, beginning next week.

Stead indicated Ferguson was an outside chance of playing in the final, as he recuperated from a hamstring injury sustained last week while bowling in the UAE’s professional T20 league.

Ferguson, who hasn’t played a one-day international for 15 months, was close to returning.

“Lockie’s had a couple of bowls since he’s been here. He lifted the intensity up a little more tonight,” Stead said.

“Pleased with how he’s tracking so, certainly, we’ll look to have him playing in one of the next two games. If anyone’s got small niggles, we’re likely to be conservative around that, with the Champions Trophy just around the corner.”

New Zealand will play a warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday, followed three days later by their appearance in the Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan in the same city.

Stead was pleased with how his team was adapting to conditions in Pakistan.

“Whenever you come to an environment you haven’t been for a while, it’s always nice to hit the ground running and play really good cricket.

“I think the guys, both with the bat and the ball, have been outstanding so far, and that’ll breed some confidence as we go into the Champions Trophy.”

Champions Trophy

Black Caps v Pakistan, Karachi, February 19

Black Caps v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, February 24

Black Caps v India, Dubai, March 2

-RNZ

