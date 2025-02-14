Rachin Ravindra receives medical attention after being hit on the head. Photo / AFP

Injured Black Caps opener Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the tri-series tournament final against hosts Pakistan, while pace bowler Lockie Ferguson remains in doubt.

Coach Gary Stead revealed Ravindra had “had a headache for a few days” since suffering a nasty blow to the forehead when he spilt a chance in the outfield in the tournament-opening win over Pakistan in Lahore last week.

The 25-year sat out the defeat of South Africa, which booked New Zealand a place in the decider in Karachi on Friday, and Stead said he was still not ready to play, even though he made a return to the nets on Thursday night.

“The pleasing thing is that he’s progressing well. We’re following [head injury assessment] protocols at the moment,” Stead said.

“He’s had a headache for a few days but that’s subsiding, which is really good news. He hit a few balls tonight for the first time, which is good, but there are still a few more steps for him to go through before he can be considered fit for play.”