Black Caps vs Pakistan: Ben Sears ruled out of Champions Trophy, Jacob Duffy called in

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Ben Sears with Black Caps skipper Mitchell Santner. Photo / Photosport

Photo / Photosport

Black Caps fast bowler Ben Sears has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a hamstring injury.

Sears felt some pain in his left hamstring at training in Karachi on Wednesday and a subsequent scan revealed a minor tear that would require at least two weeks’ rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation timeframe meant Sears would likely be available for only the team’s final group match against India in Dubai.

Sears will be replaced in the Black Caps squad by Otago bowler Jacob Duffy, who is already with the team after being part of the squad for the tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the news was bitterly disappointing for Sears.

“We’re all really feeling for Ben,” said Stead. “It’s always tough being ruled out of a major event at such a late stage, and it’s especially tough in Ben’s case given it would have been his first major ICC event.

“The timeframes for Ben to be fit to play again meant he would likely miss the majority of the group stage, and given the short nature of the tournament, we felt it was appropriate to bring in a player who is fully fit and ready to go.

“Ben is a player with huge potential and given the short rehabilitation timeframe, we’re sure he’ll be fit and raring to go for the home series against Pakistan back in New Zealand.”

Stead said Duffy was a strong replacement in the squad.

“Jacob showed with his performances in the recent home series against Sri Lanka that he is more than capable at international level.

“He’s been part of the squad for the ODI tri-series so he’s fully acclimatised and he’s got plenty of experience in these conditions and is fit and ready to go.

“He’s another player who will be experiencing his first senior ICC event, so it will be an exciting few weeks ahead for him.”

The Black Caps continue their Champions Trophy preparation with a warm-up fixture against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday, before beginning their campaign in the opening match of the tournament against the hosts Pakistan on Wednesday.

Champions Trophy

Black Caps v Pakistan, Karachi, February 19

Black Caps v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, February 24

Black Caps v India, Dubai, March 2

