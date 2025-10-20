Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps
Updated

Black Caps v England result: New Zealand hammered in Christchurch as T20 series victory hopes dashed

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chris and Nathan dissect the week in sport - the good, the bad, and the buzzer-beaters.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Black Caps have been comprehensively beaten, and have lost any chance of claiming victory in the three-match Twenty20 series against England.

After game one was washed out in Christchurch on Saturday, a 65-run defeat at the same venue leaves New Zealand 1-0 down with one to play, with just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save