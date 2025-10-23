“To be fair, in the Mount, we played two of the three games against Australia to completion,” said Walter. “Either side of the rained out games, it was beautiful. If you go to Christchurch [it was] the same thing.

“It is disappointing. We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the weather and the time of year.

“Of course, you want to play cricket, but it is what it is.”

Naturally, questions have been raised over the fact that the start of the cricketing summer was scheduled for spring. The answer, though, doesn’t lie in the “when?”, it’s about the “why?”

Tim Robinson of the Black Caps leaves the field for rain in the third T20 against England. Photo / Photosport

As cricket further fragments into haves vs have-nots, the Black Caps are having to take what they can get.

Both Australia and England travelled to New Zealand as curtain raisers to their marquee test series against each other, starting next month.

And while Kiwi fans might be frustrated with having to watch three games out of six be washed out, this was simply the only time both of those nations - two-thirds of the game’s elite alongside India - could squeeze New Zealand in.

On top of that, for the second year in a row, the Black Caps won’t play a single match on Kiwi soil in January and February, with a white ball tour to India before the T20 World Cup instead.

But for the players, the chance to face the game’s biggest sides must be taken, even at the risk of washouts.

“When you play Australia and England, you’re going to take every chance to play them,” Black Caps wicketkeeper Tim Seifert said the day before the Eden Park abandonment.

“You’d rather play them this time of year than not. It is a different time of year that we are playing cricket, we’ve seen that a little from the conditions we’ve played in.

“But it’s [about] that balance between if you want to play these big nations or not.”

Those big nations, now largely governed by self-interest, are more at fault for this start to the Kiwi summer than New Zealand Cricket.

Administrators are having to find ways to accommodate the international game on which the sport was built, amidst a rapidly growing franchise game.

While players want to be able to do both, represent club as well as country, series like these highlight the issue for smaller countries like New Zealand.

For now, until some kind of alignment is found, all teams that aren’t England, Australia and India will have to take the good with the bad, as far as scheduling goes.

Rain interrupted the first T20 International between the Black Caps and England. Photo / Photosport

“You don’t want to come all the way to this part of the world and play one game,” England captain Harry Brook professed. “[It’s] very annoying starting and coming off all the time.

“But it’s part of the game, and we have no control over that. It’s well above my pay grade; I have no influence on any of that stuff.

“We’ve just got to come out here and try to execute as well as we can, play the best cricket we can, and hopefully the rain stays away. This time, it’s managed to catch us every day.”

‘Summer’ of cricket so far

October 1 - 1st T20 v Australia - Australia won by six wickets

October 3 - 2nd T20 v Australia - No result (2.1 overs bowled)

October 4 - 3rd T20 v Australia - Australia won by three wickets

October 18 - 1st T20 v England - No result (20 overs bowled)

October 20 - 2nd T20 v England - England won by 65 runs

October 23 - 3rd T20 v England - No result (3.4 overs bowled)

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.