New Zealand Cricket and the Black Caps don’t control the weather. They have even less control over an increasingly disrupted international cricket calendar.
As October saw the earliest start to a summer of international cricket in New Zealand history, the Black Caps have ended up on the wrong side oftwo Twenty20 series.
Both of those, though, were impacted by spring rain. A three-match series against Australia at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval was shortened to two games.
Then, to really rub salt in the wounds, this week’s three-match series against England saw two matches rained off, with the Black Caps suffering a 65-loss in between. Frustratingly, that series opener saw rain deny New Zealand the chance to chase down 154 for victory.
And while the Black Caps would be within their rights to be aggrieved at seeing two marquee series shoved into the margins, coach Rob Walter accepts that there’s little that can be done from his side.
“To be fair, in the Mount, we played two of the three games against Australia to completion,” said Walter. “Either side of the rained out games, it was beautiful. If you go to Christchurch [it was] the same thing.
“It is disappointing. We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the weather and the time of year.
“Of course, you want to play cricket, but it is what it is.”
Naturally, questions have been raised over the fact that the start of the cricketing summer was scheduled for spring. The answer, though, doesn’t lie in the “when?”, it’s about the “why?”
As cricket further fragments into haves vs have-nots, the Black Caps are having to take what they can get.
Both Australia and England travelled to New Zealand as curtain raisers to their marquee test series against each other, starting next month.
And while Kiwi fans might be frustrated with having to watch three games out of six be washed out, this was simply the only time both of those nations - two-thirds of the game’s elite alongside India - could squeeze New Zealand in.