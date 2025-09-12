Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket

Australian great Mike Hussey’s fears for future of international cricket as T20 surges

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sports panel Cam McMillan and Chris Reive talk All Blacks team naming, Warriors v Panthers, Black Ferns v South Africa and Netball NZ standing down Dame Noeline Taurua.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At a time where cricket exists in a state of flux between international and franchise, Australian great Mike Hussey admits he’s anxious over the sport’s future.

With the proliferation of franchise-based Twenty20 competitions, backed largely by private equity, players’ priorities are being tested in ways the sport hasn’t seen.

For

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save