Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

T20 Black Clash: Australian great Mike Hussey, ex-Black Cap captain Tim Southee sign on for 2026

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Mike Hussey batting for Australia against the Black Caps in the 2007 Chappell-Hadlee series. Photo / Photosport

Mike Hussey batting for Australia against the Black Caps in the 2007 Chappell-Hadlee series. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Team Rugby aren’t wasting any time adding star names to their roster for the 2026 T20 Black Clash.

After a five-run defeat to Team Cricket earlier this year, Team Rugby has snapped up Australian great Michael Hussey as their first addition for next year’s encounter.

Now 50, Hussey adds to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save