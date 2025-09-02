After teaming up with former Black Caps captain and Black Clash architect Stephen Fleming for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, Hussey didn’t hesitate in getting involved.

Mike Hussey in action for Australia at Eden Park. Brendon McCullum. Photo / Sarah Ivey

“He’s obviously been involved with the Black Clash for a few years now,” Hussey told the Herald.

“He was the one that mentioned it to me first, and sold it as a great day.

“But then the opportunity to meet and play with some of the great All Black players, it didn’t take too much arm twisting.

“I guess the only thing I’m nervous about is that I haven’t really picked up a bat in a game for about 10 years. I’m going to have to do a bit of practice, hopefully I can remember how to do it.”

As a player, Hussey’s record speaks for itself. Even after waiting until his 30s to wear the Baggy Green, the elegant left-hander still notched 79 tests for Australia, scoring more than 6000 runs at an average of more than 50, with 19 centuries to boot.

In the shorter formats, Hussey played 185 ODIs, including Australia’s 2007 World Cup win, and 38 T20 Internationals for good measure.

That experience will be needed, given Team Cricket’s first signing is former Black Cap Tim Southee.

After calling time on his international career at the end of 2024, Southee has also taken to coaching, and was drafted in by Brendon McCullum to assist England in their 2-2 test series draw with India earlier this year.

However, that series saw Southee regularly bowling to England’s test batters in the nets, before taking up a short-term contract with the Birmingham Phoenix in ‘The Hundred’.

As coach of the Welsh Fire, Hussey has already seen Southee up close, and doesn’t look forward to taking guard against New Zealand’s most prolific all-format wicket taker.

“I’m a bit nervous about that,” Hussey added. “Southee is still playing, he’s playing in the competition I’m coaching in.

Tim Southee and the Black Caps are battling for answers against England. Photo / Photosport

“It’s a bit daunting, but I’ll just do the best I can. I’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill - [Brian] Lara’s played, Chris Gayle has played.

“I’m not sure how I’ll go competing with those guys, but hopefully I can do a bit of practice over the next few months and hopefully play some sort of a role.”

Hussey’s main objective, though, is to help Team Rugby claw back some bragging rights.

Despite a stunning victory in the inaugural Black Clash - inspired by Jordie Barrett - Team Rugby trail Team Cricket 5-2 in the overall head-to-head.

And with more names yet to sign on, Hussey looks forward to rubbing shoulders with some of the best to ever don the black jersey.

“Funnily enough, they’ve said the rugby boys are pretty decent cricketers. They actually go pretty hard.

“I’m expecting the standard to be quite reasonable. I believe Team Rugby needs a win as well, so hopefully I can help towards that.

“I’m just looking forward to a fantastic day.”

Confirmed teams:

Team Rugby: Kieran Read (captain), Mike Hussey.

Team Cricket: Daniel Vettori (captain), Tim Southee.

Tickets for the T20 Black Clash are available from Tuesday, September 16 at www.blackclash.co.nz