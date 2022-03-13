Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket World Cup 2022: 'We didn't front up' - White Ferns' semifinal hopes in the balance

4 minutes to read
Sophie Devine and New Zealand will need a swift recovery from their heavy loss. Photo / Getty

Sophie Devine and New Zealand will need a swift recovery from their heavy loss. Photo / Getty

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Sudden death territory arrives early for the White Ferns.

Sunday's record 141-run defeat to Australia in Wellington - New Zealand's worst at World Cups against the vaunted transtasman foes - pushed the White Ferns back

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.