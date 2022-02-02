Leigh Kasperek celebrates a wicket against England in September. Photo / Getty

The White Ferns best ranked bowler hasn't made the squad for the Women's Cricket World Cup which begins next month.

Veteran spin bowler Leigh Kasperek was not named in the squad today despite taking 14 wickets in her last six games including a career best 6-46 against Australia last April.

The 29-year-old is New Zealand's highest ranked bowler in the ODI world rankings in 15th spot and was part of the side's most recent tour of England.

Sophie Devine will lead a White Ferns squad with an experienced core as New Zealand attempt to replicate the 2000 side who won the World Cup on home soil.

Amy Satterthwaite will be Devine's deputy; that pair along with Suzie Bates making their fourth appearance at an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Wicket-keeper Katey Martin and experienced quick Lea Tahuhu are set to feature in their third World Cup and have over 150 ODI appearances between them.

The squad features three frontline spin options with Melie Kerr and Frankie Mackay joined by young Auckland Hearts left-arm spinner, Fran Jonas, who wasn't born the last time the World Cup was held in New Zealand.

Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr round out the seam bowling options for the White Ferns with Rowe making her second appearance at the 50-over showpiece.

Maddy Green, Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday take the specialist batting spots in the squad while Hayley Jensen fills the seam-bowling all-rounders role.

White Ferns head coach, Bob Carter, said it was a difficult squad to pick and those selected should be immensely proud.

"It doesn't get much better than competing at a World Cup in your home country and I know the entire team and support staff are really excited by the prospect.

"We feel we have a balanced squad providing multiple options with bat and ball to cover the range of conditions we're likely to face around the country.

"Naturally, there were some tough decisions and no doubt some disappointed players but as a selection group we felt this mix would give us the best chance.

"There's a strong mix of youth and experience in this squad with several players having multiple World Cups under their belt.

"We also have a younger group coming through, six of which are yet to experience World Cup cricket - and it's naturally a very exciting time for those players."



White Ferns ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Squad

Sophie Devine (Wellington Blaze) (c)

Amy Satterthwaite (Canterbury Magicians) (vc)

Suzie Bates (Otago Sparks)

Lauren Down (Auckland Hearts)

Maddy Green (Wellington Blaze)

Brooke Halliday (Northern Districts Women)

Hayley Jensen (Otago Sparks)

Fran Jonas (Auckland Hearts)

Jess Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

Melie Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

Frankie Mackay (Canterbury Magicians)

Rosemary Mair (Central Hinds)

Katey Martin (Otago Sparks)

Hannah Rowe (Central Hinds)

Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury Magicians)