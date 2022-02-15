Chris Cairns takes steps with the aid of a lightweight robotic dermoskeleton. Photo / Instagram

Former Black Caps star Chris Cairns has been able to walk for the first time after suffering a life-threatening heart attack and paralysis in August last year.

Cairns posted a video on social media using a robotic dermoskeleton to help him take his first steps in almost six months as he continues his recovery.

"I've heard it said that luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. Today was one of those lucky days for me as I was able to trial the @keeogo," he said on Instagram.

"A lightweight robotic dermoskeleton, the Keeogo detects movement from the muscles in your legs and assists to power them forward."

"For the first time since my spinal stroke I was able to walk using the parallel bars in the gym. Still a little wobbly as I regain my muscle memory, but a great start. Super excited to work with my team @unicanberra hospital and @keeogo over the coming weeks to see how far I can push myself."

Cairns' heart attack last year resulted in an aortic dissection, or a tear in the inner layer of the body's main artery and the 51-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery as a result.

However, during the life-saving operation, Cairns suffered a stroke in his spine, resulting in paralysis in both his legs.

Cairns had been recovering at a special rehabilitation facility at the University of Canberra in Australia and sharing his recovery journey via his social media channels.

Last week Cairns revealed he's suffered another serious health blow, battling bowel cancer after a routine check up.

"I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer…big shock and not what I was expecting," Cairns posted on social media.

"So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place…and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life.

"Wasn't all bad this week either, managed to get in some kids sport and celebrate Noah's birthday at home.

"Another fight ahead but here's hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round."