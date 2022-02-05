Former Australian men's cricket head coach Justin Langer. Photo / Photosport

After months of speculation about his contract, Justin Langer has resigned as coach of the Australian men's cricket team.

Langer's four-year coaching contract was set to expire in June, and there was mounting speculation as to whether the 51-year-old would be granted another multi-year deal.

But on Saturday morning, cricket writer Peter Lalor first reported that Langer had called it quits following Australia's 4-0 Ashes triumph.

Soon after, DSEG confirmed that Langer has tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team.

"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening," the statement read. "The resignation is effective immediately."

Langer's manager James Henderson tweeted: "As a player Justin retired on top after a 5-0 Ashes whitewash. Today, despite the views of a faceless few, he finishes his time as Australian cricket coach winning the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Lest we forget what JL took over in 2018."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who is close friends with Langer, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that he believes Langer had been pushed out of the job and it's a "really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned."

Justin Langer has resigned with immediate effect. Christ — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 5, 2022

JL is an idiosyncratic fella but on his watch the Australian team moved from sandpaper shame to pride & winning performance. He deserves his share of credit for that & a hell of a lot more respect than the cold shoulder from @CricketAus.#JustinLanger #testcricket #Ashes — steve taylor (@thatstevetaylor) February 5, 2022

Langer replaced Darren Lehman as national men's coach following the Cape Town ball-tampering saga of March 2018.

The West Australian was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame last week, but a previous breakdown in relationships with senior players was tarnishing his stint as national coach.

A crisis meeting between CA chiefs and senior players last year was needed to address the issues between players and coach, sparking suggestions Langer was in danger of not having his contract renewed.

The former Australian Test opener then took a step back and delegated more responsibility to his support staff, which seemingly helped improve the team's performance.

Australia won its maiden T20 World Cup title in November before retaining the Ashes with a comprehensive 4-0 series victory over England.

On Thursday, Australian men's Test captain Pat Cummins refused to endorse Langer as coach.

"It's in Cricket Australia's hands," he said when asked if he wanted Langer in charge.

"JL's been doing a fantastic job, he's been there for four years, his contract is obviously up soon, they're just going through an evaluation process at the moment, which I think is fair, the right thing to do. We all get evaluated all the time as cricketers. It's part of a high-performance environment.

"That process is happening, it's a decision for Cricket Australia and we just have to wait."

Cummins said the speculation was "not healthy" and he didn't want to add to it by giving a public opinion that could hold little weight.

The Daily Telegraph has speculated that Langer would be a tempting target for England's men's cricket team given his track record of success as a player and coach. He would also provide the strong leadership lacking in the Test team.

"I know him well and, on the surface, he's done a very good job with the Australian team so I wouldn't rule him out, but I'm sure there are plenty of others as well," said ECB cricket chairman Sir Andrew Strauss when asked about Langer.

Assistant coaches Andrew McDonald and Michael Di Venuto, former England coach Trevor Bayliss and Ponting have been mentioned as potential replacements for Langer.