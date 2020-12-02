Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: West Indies captain Jason Holder applauds Black Caps ahead of test series

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
The team member is the only new new case of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation in New Zealand today. Video / Will Trafford
NZ Herald
By: Lachlan Waugh

They are ready to beat them on the field, but off it the West Indies may struggle to find a team they respect as much as the Black Caps.

The New Zealand side can thank

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.