Cricket: West Indies captain Jason Holder applauds Black Caps ahead of test series

They are ready to beat them on the field, but off it the West Indies may struggle to find a team they respect as much as the Black Caps.

The New Zealand side can thank their sharp focus on social issues in the lead-up to the two-match test series for the glowing endorsement from their opponents.

Just like the T20 series, both teams will take a knee ahead of the first test tomorrow in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It is something West Indies captain Jason Holder is pleased to see the New Zealand players place such importance on.

"It just shows the kind of individuals that New Zealand cricket has. Kane [Williamson] came openly to me and we sat down and spoke about it, we had a really good chat. It was just mainly him hearing our side of it… I was just really happy with the support Kane has shown behind our push behind the Black Lives movement," Holder says.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will make a welcomed return to international cricket in the test series against the West Indies. Photo / Photosport

"Generally the awareness just needs to keep building… and I stressed that to Kane.

"A lot more people are aware [of racism], aware of some of the issues that other races have faced. That's a start - a step in the right direction. I think more of that needs to continue to build."

Holder and Williamson are teammates in the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad, offering the West Indian an educated glimpse of what the New Zealand captain is like.

Kane Williamson and Jason Holder were teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo / Photosport

"Kane is a top guy, we've had lots of conversations, we've had a pretty good relationship over the years," he says.

"It was really good to spend some more time with him in the IPL, he's a guy I really respect not only for his cricketing – accolades and stuff he's achieved on the field – but more or less the person he is. We've had lengthy discussions about a lot of things."

Holder has endured multiple bubbles as a result of Covid-19's impact on cricket, but has been able to stretch his legs since arriving in New Zealand.

"Getting out in Queenstown was refreshing - I got a chance to play some golf, got a chance to actually sit and dine in restaurant which I haven't done in a couple of months.

"I haven't been outdoors much in the last four or five months - bubbles in England, bubble in Trinidad, bubble in Dubai… it's become taxing."

All smiles - West Indies captain Jason Holder is impressed by the demeanour of the Black Caps players. Photo / Getty

The West Indies are hoping for better memories than from their last trip to New Zealand - in December 2017, when the Black Caps won both tests handily for a series sweep.

"We just need to bring it together as a collective. The last tour we had here we were outplayed and I think it's a perfect opportunity – pretty much the nucleus of this squad is similar, a lot of familiar faces are still around.

"I don't really want to get too caught up with New Zealand per se; I think we've all got our roles to play.

"Our A game has to be good enough to beat their A game, that's the way I look at it."