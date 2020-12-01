Cricket: Episode one of the On The Front Foot podcast, with Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney

Summer is back, and so are the voices of cricket.

Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney deliver the best ahead of another summer, with their newest podcast On The Front Foot, powered by Newstalk ZB and iHeartRadio.

Waddle's been a long-time cricket commentator, with more than 250 test matches called, while Coney is a former Black Caps skipper. Together they've formed a formidable commentary duo for over 20 years.

High-end analysis and humour, as well as interviews with the game's best personalities, will be brought out weekly to keep you up to date with all things cricket this summer.

In the first episode, Waddle and Coney take a look at the Twenty20 series against the West Indies, that saw the Black Caps win 2-0, including the standout performance of pace bowler Lockie Ferguson and emergence of batsman Glenn Phillips.

They look ahead to the test series against the Windies which gets underway on Thursday in Hamilton, and also discuss the time England captain Joe Root told Waddle to sit down during commentary.

Listen to the first episode below.