Cricket: Unbelievable Big Bash League error 'never seen' before

Hobart Hurricanes batsman Tim David didn't quite reach his ground. Photo / Twitter

On the penultimate ball of the Hobart Hurricanes' innings in the Big Bash League last night in Hobart, Tim David knew he needed to get back on strike to face the final delivery.

He was the one with runs on the board compared to his partner Nathan Ellis, who was still stuck on nought.

David smacked a ball down to Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell who was fielding at deep mid-wicket, with the Victorian sprinting to pick up the ball and hurl it into the wicketkeeper.

Maxwell's throw didn't make it before David had returned to the crease but, much to Maxwell's confusion, the umpires then stopped to deliberate.

Upon review, David had been a little too eager in his efforts to return to the striker's end and placed his bat well short of the crease at the other end of the wicket.

Maxwell continued to remain unaware as to what was happening until the commentary team of Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan informed him of David's error.

Stars will start their innings with 5 free runs courtesy of this... #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/lz9tRxNLLB — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 24, 2021

The Victorian responded: "I thought I should have run him out!"

Gilchrist and Vaughan were perplexed at David's oversight, which ultimately cost the Hurricanes five runs and gifted the Stars that same value of runs to begin their innings without facing a ball.

Upon consulting the rule book, Gilchrist and Vaughan were in agreement of the umpire's decision.

Gilchrist didn't think David's incident was a great look for the sport.

"I would say it's not really in the spirit of the game, whatever that means," Gilchrist said.

Vaughan added: "If you want to make sure you're still on strike, you just don't run."

Gilchrist was also quick to praise the umpires for knowing the rules.

"Good umpiring. We're quick to say in the Big Bash League, where there's no DRS, we point out all the errors umpires make," Gilchrist said. "That's really quick umpiring. That is backyard cricket stuff and it was picked up."

The commentary duo also consulted Hurricanes star Peter Handscomb on the matter. He was equally stunned at what had transpired.

"Never seen it," Handscomb said. "It's a bit interesting to see that it was five runs."

Handscomb also had the chance to relay what David had told the team in regards to his error.

"He was just trying to get back to his end," Handscomb said. "He was the in-batter, he's a big boy and he can hit sixes. It was his job to get back on strike."

Stars coach David Hussey was equally "perplexed" at what had happened.

"Great use of your thought process to get back on strike, I thought it was very clever," Hussey said. "But he was a bit short, wasn't he?

"I must admit I was a bit perplexed with the rules. Fortunately, common sense prevailed."