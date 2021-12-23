Cricket: Trent Boult wins crazy T20 for Northern Brave against Canterbury Kings with last-ball six

'Trent Boult's done it!' - Boult smashes last-ball six for victory. Video / Spark Sport

Trent Boult is a match-winner.

While it's usually his impact with ball in hand that can make the difference for his team, in the Northern Brave's Super Smash match against the Canterbury Kings on Thursday night it was his bat that did the talking.

In a rather bizarre and low-scoring game of T20, Boult found himself at the crease needing six runs to win from the final ball of the match to lift his side above the 107-run mark set by Canterbury. It seemed to be a tall order with the way Ed Nutall had bowled the final over.

Northern looked to be in a comfortable position to seal the win, but the Canterbury quick had taken three wickets and allowed just two runs from his five previous deliveries of his final over.

Northern were not only down to their last wicket, but opening batsman Katene Clarke had to come back to the crease after retiring hurt earlier in the innings. Clarke, hit on the hip by Nutall early in the piece, took a single on the penultimate ball of the game, leaving Boult to shoulder the pressure.

He didn't miss his opportunity. With Nutall getting his length wrong and sending down a half-tracker, Boult cleared the front hip and heaved the ball over the fence at cow corner for the win.

Hahahahahahaha Boulty — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 23, 2021

"I'm not going to give you any coaching lessons of sorts, but it was a simple equation, so happy that it came off," Boult said in his post-match interview after hitting the winning runs.

"It was a great game, to come down to the wire like that. Good to see a little crowd turn in tonight and I'm glad we got across the line."

Boult finished unbeaten on seven - having come in to bat with a career best of eight from 146 T20s and 44 T20is.