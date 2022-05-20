Henry Nicholls had recently suffered a calf injury and was not expected to play against Sussex. Photo / Photosport

Three members of the Black Caps have tested positive for Covid-19 on the first day of the opening match of their tour of England..

Fastbowler Blair Tickner, batter Henry Nicholls and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have now begun five days of isolation in their hotel rooms, the team said.

The four-day warmup match — the first of two — was still scheduled to go ahead, though there was no play on the first day due to rain..

England is hosting New Zealand for three tests beginning June 2 at Lord's before the series heads to Trent Bridge starting June 10 and then Headingley from June 23.

The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship final last June when they defeated India.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is currently at home awaiting the birth of his second child. New Zealand is also missing Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.