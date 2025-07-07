Zak Foulkes and Mitchell Santner will both feature in the Black Caps' tour of Zimbabwe. Photo / Photosport

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Zak Foulkes and Mitchell Santner will both feature in the Black Caps' tour of Zimbabwe. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi cricket fans will be able to tune into the Black Caps’ tour of Zimbabwe free-to-air later this month, with Three Now securing broadcasting rights.

The streaming platform will broadcast the T20 tri-series series, which features the Black Caps, South Africa and Zimbabwe from July 14-26, before the two- test series between the Black Caps and Zimbabwe begins on July 30.

The T20 series fixtures begin at 11pm (NZT) and the test series at 8pm (NZT).

“We are stoked to have secured these rights, allowing fans to enjoy these exciting matches live and free,” Warner Bros. Discovery senior director, content ANZ, Matt Barthow said.

“Sport is an important pillar of our content offering, bringing large audiences together in real time and creating shared national moments.”