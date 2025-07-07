The Black Caps named their squad for the tri-series late last month, which will see fast bowler Adam Milne return to the squad and batsman Bevon Jacobs named to make his debut. Mitchell Santner will captain the side, while Kane Williamson was unavailable for selection.
Jacobs was first called up to the T20 side to face Sri Lanka in December, but did not feature in the three-game series.
Recently returning from New Zealand following a stint with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where again he did not feature on the pitch, Jacobs told the Herald he was better for the experience.
“You’re in the nets, and it’s a competitive environment, you’re trying to focus, but then you know [Jasprit] Bumrah’s coming in to bowl at you.
“You’re pinching yourself, he’s the best bowler in the world. Facing that is pretty surreal.
“[You’re thinking] ‘wow, this is awesome, this is a great opportunity to challenge myself and learn something new.
“In all fairness, he cleaned me up third ball – which is pretty funny, but it was awesome.”
The tour will be the first for new head coach Rob Walter, who was named as Gary Stead’s replacement at the helm in early June.
Black Caps tour of Zimbabwe schedule
T20 tri-series
Zimbabwe v South Africa. Monday 14 July, 11pm.
South Africa v Black Caps. Wednesday 16 July, 11pm.
Zimbabwe v Black Caps. Friday 18 July, 11pm.
Zimbabwe v South Africa. Sunday 20 July, 11pm.
Black Caps V South Africa. Tuesday 22 July, 11pm.
Zimbabwe v Black Caps. Thursday 24 July, 11pm.
FINAL (teams TBC). Saturday 26 July, 11pm.
Tests
BLACKCAPS V Zimbabwe. Wednesday 30 July, 8pm.
BLACKCAPS V Zimbabwe. Thursday 7 August, 8pm.