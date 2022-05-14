Australian Andrew Symonds is congratulated by Michael Clarke on his 150 against the Black Caps in 2005. Photosport

Former Australian cricket international Andrew Symonds died tragically in a car accident overnight. In the wake of his death, the Herald looks back on the all-rounder's stunning 156 against the Black Caps in 2005, at the time the highest ODI score by a male in New Zealand.

Symonds came to the crease with Australia 50-3 in the 11th over and turned the match on its head in 149 minutes at the crease.

He wasn't dismissed until the final over had smashed the biggest ODI score on New Zealand soil and the highest knock between the two sides as the visitors set a record total of 322 for five at Sky Stadium.

He survived a dropped chance off Chris Cairns when he was 14, and ground out his first 50 off 70 balls, and looked watchful and cautious as he hauled his side out of an early slump.

Australian Andrew Symonds leaves the field out on 156 against the Black Caps during the 2nd ODI in 2005. Photosport

However, his approach started to change as the innings progressed, his second 50 arriving off 39 balls and including nine fours, and his 150 coming just 16 balls later, following another two fours, and six mighty sixes.

At the time, Symonds' 156 was the third highest score in Australian one-day history and the highest in matches between the transtasman rivals. It was surpassed by Matthew Hayden's 181 not out two years later.

He shared a 220-run stand with Michael Clarke, who compiled an unbeaten 82, which was Australia's fifth highest for any wicket against all countries and the best for any wicket in matches involving New Zealand.

Symonds blasted eight sixes to all parts of the ground and 12 fours in his 127-ball, 149-minute stay.

He scored his last 56 runs off just 18 balls, as the tourists pummelled 65 off the last four overs of the innings.

Symonds hit the first two balls of the 47th over bowled by Kyle Mills for six and cleared the ropes with the first three balls of the 48th bowled by Cairns - an over that cost 25.

But his innings was partially eclipsed by a dramatic finish to the match. The Black Caps fell just two runs short of chasing down the massive total thanks to some late hitting from Brendon McCullum. The losing total was at the time New Zealand's highest one-day score against Australia and their highest chasing total against any nation.